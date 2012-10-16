FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- IMS Health sells $500 mln in notes
#Market News
October 16, 2012 / 8:15 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- IMS Health sells $500 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - IMS Health Inc on Tuesday
sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays
Capital, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: IMS HEALTH

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 6 PCT       MATURITY    11/01/2020  
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   05/01/2013 
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 6 PCT        SETTLEMENT  10/24/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 466 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH           MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

