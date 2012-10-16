New Issue- IMS Health sells $500 mln in notes

Oct 16 (Reuters) - IMS Health Inc on Tuesday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: IMS HEALTH AMT $500 MLN COUPON 6 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 6 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/24/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 466 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A