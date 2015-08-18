Strabag eyes parts of collapsed Imtech

VIENNA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Austrian construction group Strabag SE is reviewing whether to buy parts of collapsed Dutch engineering services firm Royal Imtech , Strabag said on Tuesday.

The sale of Imtech’s German unit started on Tuesday, with insolvency administrator Peter-Alexander Borchardt saying he had already received more than 40 expressions of interest.

A spokeswoman said Strabag had established contact with insolvency administrators and would check whether taking over parts of the business would make sense. “From today’s perspective it will probably be a matter only of taking over staff if the review is positive,” she said in an email.

German daily Handelsblatt earlier reported Austrian firms Strabag and Porr as well as France’s Vinci had contacted Borchardt to express their interest.

Vinci and Porr were not immediately available for comment.