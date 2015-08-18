FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Bankruptcy News
August 18, 2015 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

Strabag eyes parts of collapsed Imtech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Austrian construction group Strabag SE is reviewing whether to buy parts of collapsed Dutch engineering services firm Royal Imtech , Strabag said on Tuesday.

The sale of Imtech’s German unit started on Tuesday, with insolvency administrator Peter-Alexander Borchardt saying he had already received more than 40 expressions of interest.

A spokeswoman said Strabag had established contact with insolvency administrators and would check whether taking over parts of the business would make sense. “From today’s perspective it will probably be a matter only of taking over staff if the review is positive,” she said in an email.

German daily Handelsblatt earlier reported Austrian firms Strabag and Porr as well as France’s Vinci had contacted Borchardt to express their interest.

Vinci and Porr were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier in Paris; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
