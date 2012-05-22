INA to invest rather than pay dividend for 2011

ZAGREB, May 22 (Reuters) - Croatian energy group INA will not pay a dividend on 2001 profit and will retain almost 2 billion kuna ($338 million) for further investments, Radimir Cacic, deputy prime minister in charge of the economy, said on Tuesday.

INA’s biggest shareholder is Hungarian group MOL, which owns close to 50 percent, while Croatia has almost 45 percent.

Cacic said Croatia’s decision to invest rather than take a dividend “involved the same decision by MOL, our Hungarian partner”.

INA, whose 2011 net profit amounted to 1.81 billion kuna, has upstream and downstream activities and operates on gas and oil exploration and exploitation at home, in the Middle East and in Africa.

Chief executive Zoltan Aldott said INA would invest more than 500 million kuna in the next few years enhancing oil and gas exploration on existing fields in northern Croatia.

Croatia’s centre-left government, which took office last December, has been struggling to revive the economy through a strong investment cycle, notably in the energy field, after three years of recession. “We count on INA as a major player in that effort,” Cacic said.

INA shares were up 0.3 percent at 3,641 kuna at 1210 GMT. ($1 = 5.9236 Croatian kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Dan Lalor)