INA finds oil in its Croatian backyard

ZAGREB, July 26 (Reuters) - Croatian energy group INA said on Thursday it had discovered new oil reservoirs in central Croatia which it hoped would significantly increase a domestic oil production.

INA’s biggest shareholder is Hungarian group MOL, which owns close to 50 percent, while the Croatian government has almost 45 percent.

“More precise estimate of new oil reserves at the Zutica field will be possible after further tests, but according to the current estimates we see a production of 1,450 barrels per day,” INA said in a statement.

INA, whose 2011 net profit amounted to 1.81 billion kuna ($292.1 million), has upstream and downstream activities and operates on gas and oil exploration and exploitation at home, in the Middle East and in Africa.

It plans to invest some 1.1 billion kuna in exploration and production in 2012.

“Each new discovery in Croatia is important as Croatia covers just 15 percent of its oil needs from domestic production,” said Zelimir Sikonja who is in charge of INA’s department for exploration and production.