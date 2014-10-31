FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2014 / 6:24 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-AB InBev Q3 core earnings rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev Sa :

* Revenue grew by 2.3 pct in 3Q14 and by 5.3 pct in 9M14, with revenue per H1 growth of 5.0 pct in 3Q14 and 4.5 pct in 9M14

* EBITDA grew by 1.3 pct in 3Q14 to $4,745 million, with a margin contraction of 37 bps to 38.8 pct

* Board has approved an interim dividend of 1.00 eur per share for the fiscal year 2014

* Total volumes in 3Q14 declined by 2.6 pct, with own beer volumes decreasing by 2.7 pct, while non-beer volumes declined by 0.9 pct

* We expect revenue per H1 to grow organically in line with inflation, on a constant geographic basis

* We expect Brazil beer industry volumes to resume growth in FY14, helped by the 2014 FIFA World Cup. We expect a year of solid volume growth in China

* See improvement in trend of U.S. industry volumes compared to 2013, driven by stronger economy, partly offset by challenging weather in 1Q14

* Previous guidance for net capital expenditure in 14 was about $4.0 billion. We are amending this guidance to about $3.7 billion

* We expect the Mexican beer industry to return to growth in FY14, driven by a stronger economy, as well as our own commercial programs Further company coverage:

