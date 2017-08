SAO PAULO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian apparel makers Restoque Comercio e Confecções SA and Inbrands SA on Thursday scrapped talks to merge their businesses after failing to reach an agreement on terms for a combination.

Restoque, the larger of the two fashion brand and clothing producers, unveiled the decision in a securities filing. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)