Aug 29 (Reuters) - Inc Sa :

* Says H1 operating loss 9.3 million zlotys versus operating loss 2.8 million zlotys year ago

* Says H1 net loss 7.1 million zlotys versus net profit 1.1 million zlotys year ago

* Says H1 sales of 6.5 million zlotys versus. 6.3 million zlotys year ago