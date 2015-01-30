FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Inchcape names Bacardi executive as new CEO
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 30, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

Inchcape names Bacardi executive as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Car dealer Inchcape has named Bacardi executive Stefan Bomhard as its new chief executive, succeeding André Lacroix, who is departing for Intertek.

Lacroix will leave Inchcape at the end of March and Bomhard will take up his appointment on April 1.

Bomhard, 47, is currently president of spirits company Bacardi Limited’s European region, which is the company’s largest region. He is also responsible for Bacardi’s global commercial organisation and global travel retail.

He is a former executive of Cadbury and Unilever and has worked at Diageo and Procter & Gamble. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.