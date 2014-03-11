FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strong demand pushes car dealer Inchcape profit up 11 pct
March 11, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 4 years ago

Strong demand pushes car dealer Inchcape profit up 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Multi-national car dealer Inchcape posted an 11 percent rise in full-year pre-tax profit on Tuesday boosted by a strong performance in emerging markets, Britain and Australia.

The London-based firm, which sells and distributes cars for manufacturers such as Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and BMW in 26 countries including Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Russia, reported pre-tax profit of 274.6 million pounds in the year to 31 Dec. 2013.

The figure beat consensus expectations of 270.9 million pounds according to a Thomson Reuters poll of nine analysts.

Sales were up 7.7 percent to 6.5 billion pounds and the firm said it would give a total dividend of 17.4 pence per share.

