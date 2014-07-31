FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Inchcape to buy back 100 million pounds in shares
July 31, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Inchcape to buy back 100 million pounds in shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Car dealer Inchcape said on Thursday it would buy buck shares worth 100 million pounds ($169.19 million) as it reported a 22.5 percent rise in pre-tax profit.

The firm said pre-exceptional profit before tax stood at 162.1 million pounds in the first six months of the year to June 30 based on constant currency levels, helped by a return to growth in key markets Singapore and Greece.

The global dealership network, which operates in 26 countries, said it would pay an interim dividend of 6.3 pence and said it would continue to deliver “premium returns” for shareholders. ($1 = 0.5911 British Pounds) (Reporting By Costas Pitas. Editing by Jane Merriman)

