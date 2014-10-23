FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strong car demand lifts revenue at dealership Inchcape
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 23, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Strong car demand lifts revenue at dealership Inchcape

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Multinational British car dealer Inchcape reported an 11 percent rise in third quarter sales at constant currency on Thursday thanks to strong demand for both used and new cars.

The firm, which operates in 26 countries and distributes cars for global brands including Audi and Jaguar, posted revenue of 1.7 billion pounds ($2.73 billion) between July and September 2014, up 10.6 percent.

Britain’s fifth-largest car dealership said demand for new cars was “well ahead” of last year and that the used car segment had grown thanks to an increase in vehicles ages between 1 and 5 years old. (1 US dollar = 0.6228 British pound) (Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by Karolin Schaps)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
