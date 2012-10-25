FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Inchcape Q3 underlying sales up 3.2 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 25, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Inchcape Q3 underlying sales up 3.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Inchcape PLC : * Auto alert - Inchcape Plc Q3 revenue 1.52 billion STG * Revenue in the third quarter was £1.518BN, up 4.0% at actual currency (up by

6.8% at constant currency) * Like for like revenue was up by 3.2% at actual currency (up by 6.1% at

constant currency). * Demand for new cars was strong and in line with our expectations thanks to

exposure in premium and luxury * European businesses delivered a resilient performance in a challenging

trading environment * We expect the trends seen in the third quarter to remain in place for the

rest of the year * Cautious on new vehicle margin given increased level of competitive

activities and strength of yen

