Aug 2 (Reuters) - Inchcape PLC : * Auto alert - Inchcape Plc H1 revenue rose 6.6 percent to 3.3 billion

STG * Auto alert - Inchcape Plc interim dividend 5.7 pence per share * £100M share buyback programme over the next 12 months * Profit before tax and exceptional items of £147.0M was up 10.7% on the