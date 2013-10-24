FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Inchcape third quarter sales rises 7 pct
October 24, 2013 / 6:19 AM / 4 years ago

Inchcape third quarter sales rises 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Multinational car dealer Inchcape reported a 7 percent rise in third quarter sales on the back of robust demand for premium and luxury vehicles.

The firm, which sells and distributes cars for manufacturers such as Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and BMW in 26 countries, on Thursday said revenues rose to 1.63 billion pounds ($2.64 billion) in the three months to the end of September.

Inchcape, which reported a 13.4 percent rise in UK sales during the quarter, said demand for new cars was ahead of last year and that it continued to benefit from growth in the premium and luxury segments.

The company said it expects to deliver a “robust” financial performance in the full-year.

