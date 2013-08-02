Inchcape to buy back shares as first half revenue rises

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Multinational car dealer Inchcape said on Friday it would return surplus cash to shareholders by buying back 100 million pounds ($151.6 million) of its stock over the next year after reporting solid first-half results.

The London-based firm, which sells and distributes cars for manufacturers such as Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and BMW in 26 countries, said revenue in the six months to June 30 was up 6.6 percent to 3.3 billion pounds, boosted by the acquisition of Australian automotive group Trivett.

While it wants to be able to continue to invest in both organic growth and further acquisitions, Inchcape said it wanted to avoid holding excess cash.

“The board concluded that there is scope to return surplus cash to shareholders,” it said in a statement.

Reporting first half profit before tax up 10.7 percent to 147 million pounds, Inchcape said it would pay an interim dividend of 5.7 pence, up 43 percent year-on-year.

“We continue to expect the group to deliver a robust performance in 2013 despite competitive pressure on vehicle margins in some of our markets,” it said.