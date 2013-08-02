UPDATE 1-Inchcape to buy back shares as revenue grows

* Reports record first-half profit before tax

* To return 100 mln stg surplus cash to shareholders

* Shares rise 7.4 percent

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Multinational car dealer Inchcape said on Friday it would return surplus cash to shareholders by buying back 100 million pounds ($151.6 million) of its stock over the next year after reporting strong first-half results.

The firm, which sells and distributes cars for manufacturers such as Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and BMW in 26 countries, said revenue rose 6.6 percent to 3.3 billion pounds in the six months to June 30, boosted by the acquisition of Australian automotive group Trivett and strong sales in Asia and emerging markets.

While it wants to be able to continue to invest in both organic growth and further acquisitions, London-based Inchcape said it wanted to avoid holding excess cash.

“The board concluded that there is scope to return surplus cash to shareholders,” it said in a statement.

Panmure Gordon analyst Michael Allen described the buyback as “a positive surprise” and said it could enhance earnings per share by 3-4 percent.

Inchcape’s shares were up 7.9 percent at 633.5 pence by 0729 GMT, having earlier hit a five-year high of 653 pence.

The company reported record first-half profit before tax of 147 million pounds, above a consensus forecast and up 11 percent from last year. It also said it would pay an interim dividend of 5.7 pence, up 43 percent year on year.

“We continue to expect the group to deliver a robust performance in 2013 despite competitive pressure on vehicle margins in some of our markets,” it said.