S.Korea's Incheon consortium preferred bidder for Myanmar airport

SEOUL, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A consortium led by South Korea’s Incheon International Airport Corporation has been chosen as the preferred bidder to build a new international airport in Myanmar, South Korea’s Land Ministry said on Sunday.

Incheon Airport had bid to win the order worth about $1 billion for the Myanmar airport project as part of a consortium with Kumho Industrial Co Ltd, Halla Engineering & Construction Corp, Lotte Engineering & Construction Co Ltd and Posco ICT Co Ltd, the ministry said in a statement.

The South Korean airport operator plans to complete a construction of Hanthawaddy International Airport near Yangon, Myanmar’s old capital and commercial centre, by 2018 and run the airport for up to 50 years.

It will have an annual passenger capacity of 12 million, the ministry said.

The Incheon Airport consortium and Myanmar’s Department of Civil Aviation are scheduled to sign a final contract at the end of this year, it said.