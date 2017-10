MELBOURNE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Australia’s Incitec Pivot Ltd said on Tuesday the strong Australian dollar had reduced earnings in its fertiliser business by A$40 million in fiscal year to September.

CEO James Fazzino declined to comment on a newspaper report that Incitec was a potential bidder for the A$400 million ($416 million) ammonia company Yara Pilbara, which is being sold by Apache Corp. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)