Australia's Incitec Pivot H1 profit drops 20 pct
#Basic Materials
May 13, 2012 / 10:41 PM / 5 years ago

Australia's Incitec Pivot H1 profit drops 20 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, May 14 (Reuters) - Australia’s Incitec Pivot reported a 20 percent fall in first-half underlying profit on Monday, just missing analysts’ forecasts as fertiliser earnings were weaker than expected.

Incitec, Australia’s top fertiliser maker, did not reaffirm it expects modest profit growth this year. The firm is expecting a strong pick-up next year, with its $935 million Moranbah ammonium nitrate plant in Australia due to open in July.

It warned explosives volumes in North America in the second half were likely to be affected by the recent decline in U.S. coal production, where power generators are switching to cheap natural gas.

Profit before one-offs fell to A$143.5 million for the six months to March from A$178.6 million a year earlier, compared with an average forecast of A$147 million from nine analysts.

Incitec Pivot’s shares have risen 1.6 percent so far this year, lagging a 5.6 percent rise in the broader market.

Ahead of the half-year results, analysts were expecting Incitec’s full year profit before one-offs to fall 15 percent to A$462 million. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)

