Australia's Incitec Pivot says comfortable with fertiliser unit
#Basic Materials
May 13, 2012 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Australia's Incitec Pivot says comfortable with fertiliser unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, May 14 (Reuters) - Australia’s Incitec Pivot remains comfortable owning its fertiliser business, while it will focus on expanding in explosives, its chief executive said on Monday after reporting a drop in first-half fertiliser earnings.

“You need to look through the cycle,” Chief Executive James Fazzino told reporters after the group reported a 20 percent drop in first-half underlying profit.

“It’s a business with outstanding market positions, and fantastic asset positions,” he said.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
