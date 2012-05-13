Australia's Incitec Pivot says comfortable with fertiliser unit

MELBOURNE, May 14 (Reuters) - Australia’s Incitec Pivot remains comfortable owning its fertiliser business, while it will focus on expanding in explosives, its chief executive said on Monday after reporting a drop in first-half fertiliser earnings.

“You need to look through the cycle,” Chief Executive James Fazzino told reporters after the group reported a 20 percent drop in first-half underlying profit.

“It’s a business with outstanding market positions, and fantastic asset positions,” he said.