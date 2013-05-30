FUND SCREEN-Income funds load up on stocks

By David Randall NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - Bond fund managers have taken an unusual approach to the prospect of rising interest rates: buy stocks instead. Some 352 mutual funds classified as bond funds hold some stocks, the highest level in at least 18 years, according to Morningstar. The move is partly a reflection of the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying stimulus program, which has pushed the yield on the 10-year Treasury below the 2.1 percent average dividend yield of companies in the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index. Yet some funds have taken to loading up on stocks even more. The $25.7 million Ancora Income fund, for instance, has 83.9 percent of its portfolio in equities, the highest of any bond fund, according to Lipper. The move is intended to protect against rising inflation, said Jim Bernard, the firm's director of fixed income, in a January note to investors. The fund's prospectus allows its managers wide leeway in the construction of the portfolio, including the purchase of preferred shares. This class of stock comes with fixed dividends that essentially make them trade like bonds, though they do not offer the same protection to investors should a company go bankrupt. The strategy could be tested in the coming weeks and months, as analysts expect the Fed to begin paring its stimulus program. But not all stocks will offer protection from bond market selloffs. Last week, utility and telecommunications shares, two high-yielding defensive sectors that have been popular alternatives to bonds, also fell. Here are the 10 bond funds with the largest percentage of their portfolios in stocks, according to Lipper. Fund name Ticker Assets Equity 3 year percentage annualized performanc e Ancora ANICX $25.7 mil 83.9 8.4 % Income Nuveen NWS NWQAX $20.5 mil 83.5 13.2 % Flexible Income First FPEIX $269.8 mil 78 N/A Trust Preferred Securities and Income Advisory ADVNX $128.1 mil 74.6 N/A Research Strategic Income Destra DPIAX $41.8 mil 72 N/A Preferred & Income Securities AmericaFir AFPUX $30.1 mil 56.3 N/A st Income Trends Forward AIAAX $21 mil 56.2 9.3 % Income Builder Touchstone MXIIX $301.5 mil 41.9 9.4 % Strategic Income Principal PPSIX $5.6 bil 37.1 12.8 % Preferred Securities Cohen & CPXIX $2.4 bil 36.2 15.2 % Steers Preferred Securities & Income Source: Lipper, Morningstar