#Market News
May 18, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

Israel's Nice Systems to buy inContact for $940 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, May 18 (Reuters) - Israeli software provider Nice Systems said on Wednesday it was acquiring U.S.-based inContact, a leader in cloud contact center software, for about $940 million dollars.

Nice said it will pay $14 per share in cash and plans to finance the deal with cash on hand as well as debt of up to $475 million.

It expects to close the deal before the end of 2016 and expects the acquisition will be accretive to earnings on an adjusted basis in 2017.

The deal still needs regulatory approvals and inContact shareholders’ approval. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

