Incyte to stop pancreatic cancer drug trial

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp said it would discontinue a late-stage trial of its pancreatic cancer drug, ruxolitinib, after the treatment’s effectiveness was shown to be insufficient.

The company’s shares were down 10 percent at $65 in light premarket trading on Thursday.

Incyte said it would stop some other trials of ruxolitinib, including a late-stage study in pancreatic cancer, a mid-stage in patients with colorectal cancer and a mid-stage studies in breast and lung cancer, following the results. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)