FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China's Industrial Bank to raise up to $3.9 bln to boost capital
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 29, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

China's Industrial Bank to raise up to $3.9 bln to boost capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 29 (Reuters) - Chinese commercial lender Industrial Bank Co Ltd plans to raise up to 26 billion yuan ($3.9 billion) in a private placement of shares to shore up its capital in the face of a slowing domestic economy.

Industrial Bank, based in the southeastern province of Fujian, plans to issue up to 1.72 billion domestically listed A-shares at 15.10 yuan apiece, it said on Friday in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.

"Competition among commercial banks in China is intensifying and it is becoming ever so important that banks ensure their capital base is strong," the lender said.

The funds will be used to boost its core tier-1 capital, which is a measure of a bank's financial health.

The placement plan comes against the backdrop of easing Chinese economic growth and mounting worries about the health of the country's banking sector, with commercial banks' loan defaults at their highest level since the global financial crisis in 2009.

$1 = 6.6480 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.