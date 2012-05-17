FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Ind-Swift, Wockhardt launch generic Lipitor in UK
May 17, 2012 / 3:45 AM / 5 years ago

India's Ind-Swift, Wockhardt launch generic Lipitor in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Indian drugmakers Ind-Swift and Wockhardt have jointly launched a generic version of Pfizer’s cholesterol lowering drug Lipitor in the United Kingdom, the two companies said.

The copycat version was launched on the first day of patent expiry in the UK, they said in a statement late on Wednesday. Lipitor, chemically known as atorvastatin, is the world’s top selling drug with market size of about $16 billion, they said.

Ranbaxy Laboratories, India’s top drugmaker, already sells generic Lipitor in four European countries - Germany, Italy, Netherlands and Sweden.

