CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Indata Software maintains its FY 2014 financial forecast

(Corrects Q3 revenue in first bullet to 12.8 million zlotys from 6.9 million zlotys. Correct Q3 EBITDA in fourth bullet to 4.1 million zlotys from 4.0 million zlotys. Company corrected its own statement.)

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indata Software SA :

* Said on Friday it reported Q3 revenue of 12.8 million zlotys versus 3.8 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 operating profit 3.6 million zlotys versus 2.7 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net profit 3.0 million zlotys versus 2.6 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 4.1 million zlotys versus 2.9 million zlotys a year ago

* Maintains its FY 2014 financial forecast

Source text for Eikon: Original statement for Eikon:

Further company coverage: