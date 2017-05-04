FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy fridge maker Indel B gets go ahead for Milan IPO
May 4, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 3 months ago

Italy fridge maker Indel B gets go ahead for Milan IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 4 (Reuters) - Italian fridge maker Indel B said on Thursday it had received regulatory approval to proceed with the listing of at least 25.53 percent of its capital on the Milan bourse.

The company, controlled by the Berloni family, said if an over allotment option was exercised about 28.66 percent of its capital would be listed.

The company has been valued in a range of 110.8 million to 123.7 million euros, it said, or 22 to 27 euros per share.

The offer for institutional investors will start on May 4 and end on May 15.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

