Australian miner Independence launches $1.4 bln bid for Sirius
May 25, 2015 / 12:50 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 25 (Reuters) - Australia’s Independence Group Ltd on Monday launched a friendly A$1.8 billion ($1.4 billion) scrip and cash takeover of fellow Australian miner Sirius Resources Ltd.

The acquisition, which has the blessing of both boards, is aimed at forming a diversified base metals and gold mining group, Independence said in a statement.

Sirius ignited interest in the Australian nickel sector three years ago when it made a major discovery, found by prospector Mark Creasy while looking for debris from NASA’s Skylab space station.

Creasy, a major shareholder in Sirius, has indicated he will endorse the acquisition in the absence of a superior proposal, Independence said.

Sirius shareholders will receive 0.66 Independence shares for every one Sirius share, plus 52 Australian cents, for an indicative value of A$4.38 per share, or A$1.8 billion, Independence said.

$1 = 1.2802 Australian dollars Reporting by James Regan

