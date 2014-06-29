FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KKR's Gardner Denver to pay $29 mln to settle suit-WSJ
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 29, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

KKR's Gardner Denver to pay $29 mln to settle suit-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Gardner Denver has agreed to pay $29 million to its former shareholders to settle allegations that the industrial pumps producer was undervalued in its $3.7 billion sale to private equity firm KKR & Co last year, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The settlement was filed Friday in a Delaware court and must still be approved by a judge, the paper said in its online edition late on Saturday.

Shareholders sued Gardner Denver, its board and KKR, saying that the sale price was too low.

Such suits are typical following a merger and acquisition deal, but most of them are dismissed or settle for no additional money, the Wall Street Journal said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.