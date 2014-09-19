FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British PM Cameron lauds Scottish anti-independence campaign head
September 19, 2014 / 4:56 AM / 3 years ago

British PM Cameron lauds Scottish anti-independence campaign head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron on Friday congratulated Alistair Darling, the man who spearheaded the campaign against Scottish independence, as partial results indicated Scotland had voted to stay in the United Kingdom by a clear margin.

“I’ve spoken to Alistair Darling and congratulated him on a well-fought campaign,” Cameron, whose own job would have been on the line in the event of a “Yes” vote, wrote on his official Twitter feed.

Cameron, who campaigned against Scottish independence along with the leaders of Britain’s other two main political parties, is expected to make a televised statement welcoming the results of the referendum from his London offices at around 0600 GMT.

Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Kate Holton

