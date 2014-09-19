FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British PM says Scottish independence issue settled 'for a generation'
September 19, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

British PM says Scottish independence issue settled 'for a generation'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday that the question of Scottish independence had been settled “for a generation” after what he called a clear vote by Scots to stay part of the United Kingdom.

Standing in front of his office in central London, Cameron said the result paved the way for a new balanced constitutional settlement for all of Britain, including England, and that draft laws granting Scotland new powers would be published by January.

“The debate has been settled for a generation ... there can be no disputes, no re-runs, we have heard the settled will of the Scottish people,” Cameron told reporters.

”Just as Scotland will vote separately in the Scottish parliament on their issues of tax, spending and welfare, so too England, as well as Wales and Northern Ireland should be able to vote on these issues.

“And all this must take place, in tandem with and at the same pace as the settlement for Scotland.” (Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Kate Holton)

