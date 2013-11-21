FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Independent Bank to buy BOH Holdings
November 21, 2013 / 10:15 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Independent Bank to buy BOH Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Independent Bank Group Inc : * To acquire BOH Holdings Inc * Merger consideration to consist of $34 million cash and 3.6 million shares of

Independent Bank Group common stock * Says Independent Bank Group will pay an aggregate transaction value of $170

million * Upon completion of this acquisition and pending acquisitions, co would have

total assets of approximately $3.2 billion * Says james stein will serve as vice chairman/houston region CEO and will

oversee Houston operations of combined co * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

