BRIEF-Independent Bank to buy BOH Holdings

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Independent Bank Group Inc : * To acquire BOH Holdings Inc * Merger consideration to consist of $34 million cash and 3.6 million shares of
Independent Bank Group common stock * Says Independent Bank Group will pay an aggregate transaction value of $170
million * Upon completion of this acquisition and pending acquisitions, co would have
total assets of approximately $3.2 billion * Says james stein will serve as vice chairman/houston region CEO and will
oversee Houston operations of combined co