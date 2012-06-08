UPDATE 1-Telecoms billionaire tightens grip at Independent News

* Chairman, CFO ousted in shareholder revolt at AGM

* Five of 10 board seats now vacant

DUBLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - Telecoms billionaire Denis O‘Brien tightened his grip on Independent News & Media on Friday by leading a shareholder revolt that ousted the chairman and chief financial officer of the Irish publishing group.

O‘Brien, the company’s largest shareholder, has been consolidating his control over the company since rival Gavin O‘Reilly stepped down as chief executive in April. He increased his stake in the group to 29.9 percent last month.

O‘Reilly’s departure ended his family’s 30-year control of Ireland’s largest media company and years of bitter squabbling between O‘Brien and the O‘Reilly family.

Chairman James Osborne, appointed last October by O‘Reilly, was ousted in a vote at the company’s annual general meeting on Friday by 375,000 votes to 83,000. Chief Financial officer Donal Buggy lost a vote for re-election by a narrower margin.

Five of the company’s 10 board seats are now vacant, leaving the way clear for O‘Brien to further boost his control.

Shareholders re-elected board member Paul Connelly, who has taken court action against the company’s decision to hand Gavin O‘Reilly severance pay of 1.8 million euros. The board had recommended he not be re-elected, but he has received public backing by both O‘Brien and fellow billionaire shareholder Dermot Desmond.

O‘Brien’s growing control over Independent Media boosts his power in the media in Ireland, where he already owns radio stations Newstalk and Today FM.

In a statement read out by his representative, O‘Brien said that the company needed radical restructuring.

He also said that new chief executive Vincent Crowley, promoted from chief operating officer after O‘Reilly’s resignation, had his total confidence.

Crowley later denied O‘Brien now had effective control of the company.

“Denis O‘Brien has obviously spoken but I am still an independent CEO,” he told television station TV3. “We’ll be meeting as a board to consider the ramifications.”

A representative for Desmond, who controls 6.3 percent of the company, also spoke against Osborne.

Some shareholders spoke of their dismay at events during a five-year period where the company’s share price has fallen from a high of 27.09 euros to 0.26 euro on Friday.

“I would like to express my sadness at what appears to outsiders to be a bun fight between two rich men which is bringing a damn good company and a company I have worked for all my life to a level that I certainly am embarrassed about,” said Michael Nolan, a shareholder and employee of 41 years.