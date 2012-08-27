UPDATE 1-Independent News appoints O'Brien ally as chairman

DUBLIN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Irish publishing group Independent News & Media appointed an ally of leading shareholder Denis O‘Brien as chairman on Monday, further tightening the telecom billionaire’s grip on the business.

Leslie Buckley was appointed chairman at a board meeting on Monday, the company said in a statement. Buckley had represented O‘Brien on the board between 2009 and 2011 before he was ousted by shareholders allied to former chief executive Gavin O‘Reilly.

O‘Reilly was in turn ousted by O‘Brien’s allies in April, ending his family’s 30-year control of Ireland’s largest media company and years of bitter squabbling between the two families.

O‘Brien increased his shareholding after O‘Reilly’s departure and now owns 29.9 percent of the company.

Shareholders appointed Buckley and three other directors to the board at an extraordinary general meeting earlier on Monday. New appointees Jerome Kennedy and Len O‘Hagan were appointed to head the audit and remuneration committees, respectively.