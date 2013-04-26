FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-INM agrees debt restructuring, plans rights issue
#Credit Markets
April 26, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-INM agrees debt restructuring, plans rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 26 (Reuters) - Independent News & Media PLC : * Has agreed debt restructuring through formal agreement with syndicate of

lenders * Restructuring designed to reduce core debt to 118 million EUR, 8 million of

other facilities * Deal includes restructuring of pension scheme with 162 million deficit, 40

million EUR rights issue * Lenders wld be issued with 10 million EUR worth of shares as part of capital

raising * FY operating profit fell 21 percent to 59.7 million EUR, advertising revenue

down 5.7 percent * Revenues down 10.4 percent to date in 2013, mitigated by 11.2 percent

operating cost reduction

