DUBLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - Independent News & Media PLC : * FY operating profit, pre-exceptionals, 32.7 million EUR in line with 2012 * FY revenue down 6.6 percent to 322.4 million euros, net debt reduced by 327.1

million to 95.3 million EUR * Rate of decline in print advertising slowing, revenues down 2.8 percent,

digital advertising up 14.6 percent * Despite encouraging trends, visibility remains short and forecasting is

difficult.