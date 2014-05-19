BRIEF-Independent News revenue down 2.8 pct for 20 weeks ended May 16

May 19 (Reuters) - Independent News & Media Plc :

* Year-on-year performance for the twenty weeks of 2014, total group revenues declined by 2.8 pct

* Year-on-year performance for the twenty weeks of 2014, total newspaper advertising revenues declined by 2.4 pct

* Year-on-year performance for the twenty weeks of 2014, total digital advertising revenues increased by 17.8 pct

* Year-on-year performance for the twenty weeks of 2014, total circulation revenues declined by 2.5 pct

* In conjunction with existing executive management team, sub-committee of board will assume responsibility for management of co pending appointment of CEO

