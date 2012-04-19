UPDATE 1-Independent News & Media CEO Gavin O'Reilly resigns

* Key shareholders such as Denis O‘Brien sought to oust O‘Reilly

DUBLIN, April 19 (Reuters) - Irish publishing group Independent News & Media chief executive Gavin O‘Reilly stepped down at a board meeting on Thursday after pressure from key shareholders, such as billionaire Denis O‘Brien.

O‘Brien, who owns nearly 22 percent of the group, has fought with management for years and been a vocal critic of management and the O‘Reilly family.

O‘Reilly, who will be replaced by chief operating officer Vincent Crowley with immediate effect, said wrangling with shareholders had become a distraction and he would leave the company with mixed emotions.

“The board and I agreed that what the company needs now is a board, management team and shareholder base that is purposefully unified and aligned for the Company’s immediate challenges and for the many opportunities that exist in the future.”

His departure brings to an end his family’s 30-year control of Ireland’s largest media company, which is heavily indebted.

The group has radically restructured over the past two years, selling flagship British title the Independent and interests in India, shutting loss-making newspapers in Ireland, and swapping debt for equity to secure its future.

Over the past year, O‘Brien had been calling for O‘Reilly to stand down and it had been expected that the CEO’s role would be put to a vote of shareholders in June at the group’s annual meeting.

Billionaire Dermot Desmond, who raised his stake in the group to 5.75 percent from nearly 4 percent at the start of the year, was also opposed to management.

Things came to a head when members of the board met on Thursday afternoon at the company’s headquarters in Dublin for two hours, not long after an unknown party snapped up 2 percent of INM shares.

Telecoms entrepreneur O‘Brien controls approximately 22 percent of the company’s shares, compared with 13 percent for the family of rival Anthony O‘Reilly, who ran the company from 1973-2009, when he was replaced by his son Gavin.

Shareholders were disgruntled after shares in INM fell nearly 58 percent in the past year.

O‘Brien said in November a second profit warning in three months risked INM encountering difficulties with its bankers again.

A spokesman for Denis O‘Brien declined to comment on Thursday.

The new chief executive, Vincent Crowley has been with INM since 1990. INM shares closed up 6.6 percent at 0.2430 euro.