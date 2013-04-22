FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indesit launches 5-yr bond, amount around 300 mln euros-sources
April 22, 2013 / 8:46 AM / in 4 years

Indesit launches 5-yr bond, amount around 300 mln euros-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 22 (Reuters) - Italian appliance maker Indesit opened books for its five-year un-rated bond on Monday, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

The debt issue will be for about 300 million euros, the sources said, adding that initial indications for the pricing are in the area of 5 percent.

The bond issue will finance the group’s business operations and refinance existing debt, Indesit said on Friday.

The company said Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC, and UniCredit were mandated to organise the bond. (Reporting by Gabriella Bruschi; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

