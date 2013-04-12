FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indesit mandates banks for bond issue up to 350 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 12, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 4 years

Indesit mandates banks for bond issue up to 350 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 12 (Reuters) - Italian appliance maker Indesit said on Friday it had mandated five banks to arrange meetings next week to explore market conditions for a bond issue of up to 350 million euros ($459 million) maturing in five to seven years.

The bond issue will finance the group’s business operations and refinance existing debt, it said in a statement.

The five banks are Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC, and UniCredit.

The meetings will start on Tuesday April 16.

$1 = 0.7618 euros Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.