FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indesit top investor says all options on stake still open
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2014 / 10:45 AM / 3 years ago

Indesit top investor says all options on stake still open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FABRIANO, Italy, May 7 (Reuters) - The top investor in Italy’s Indesit said on Wednesday it had not taken yet a decision regarding its stake in the loss-making white goods maker adding the company could still opt to go ahead on a stand-alone basis.

Separately, activist investor Amber, which has 1.27 percent of Indesit, told a shareholder meeting on Wednesday the company should seek a tie-up with an international partner.

In November Fineldo, the biggest shareholder in Indesit with a stake of around 43 percent, hired an adviser to assess options for its investment in the company.

“Nothing is certain, it could be that we decide to go ahead on a stand-alone basis ... there is no hurry,” Aristide Merloni, who manages Fineldo’s voting rights in Indesit, said, adding that a “merger, a tie-up, a sale” were other options.

In November Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said Indesit may partner with an international group such as Electrolux , Whirlpool, General Electric and Arcelik, fuelling share gains. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.