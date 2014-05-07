Indesit top investor says all options on stake still open

FABRIANO, Italy, May 7 (Reuters) - The top investor in Italy’s Indesit said on Wednesday it had not taken yet a decision regarding its stake in the loss-making white goods maker adding the company could still opt to go ahead on a stand-alone basis.

Separately, activist investor Amber, which has 1.27 percent of Indesit, told a shareholder meeting on Wednesday the company should seek a tie-up with an international partner.

In November Fineldo, the biggest shareholder in Indesit with a stake of around 43 percent, hired an adviser to assess options for its investment in the company.

“Nothing is certain, it could be that we decide to go ahead on a stand-alone basis ... there is no hurry,” Aristide Merloni, who manages Fineldo’s voting rights in Indesit, said, adding that a “merger, a tie-up, a sale” were other options.

In November Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said Indesit may partner with an international group such as Electrolux , Whirlpool, General Electric and Arcelik, fuelling share gains. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Danilo Masoni)