EU regulators clear Whirlpool's takeover bid for Indesit
#Market News
October 13, 2014 / 4:17 PM / 3 years ago

EU regulators clear Whirlpool's takeover bid for Indesit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators cleared on Monday a 758-million-euro (961.07 million US dollar) bid by world No. 1 home appliances maker Whirlpool for 60 percent of Italian peer Indesit.

The acquisition will further expand Whirlpool’s presence beyond its U.S. market.

The European Commission said the deal would not hurt competition.

“The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns, given that many alternative Major domestic appliances suppliers exist in the European Economic Area and at national level,” the EU competition authority said.

US$1 = 0.7887 euro Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
