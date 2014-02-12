FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indesit 2013 op. profit down 50 pct as Russia weighs
February 12, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

Indesit 2013 op. profit down 50 pct as Russia weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s Indesit on Wednesday reported a 50 percent drop in 2013 operating profit, hit by poor demand and currency effects in the Russian market.

The white goods company said operating profit after non-recurring items fell to 68.1 million euros ($93.14 million) from 135.8 million the previous year. Before non-recurring items earnings before interest and tax stood at 84 million euros.

Revenue came in at 2.67 billion euros, down 8 percent on the previous 12 months. ($1 = 0.7312 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Francesca Landini, editing by Isla Binnie)

