FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indesit CEO says top investor continuing to assess tie-up
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
May 7, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Indesit CEO says top investor continuing to assess tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fabriano, Italy, May 7 (Reuters) - The top investor in Italian white goods maker Indesit is continuing to assess a possible tie-up, Indesit Chief Executive Marco Milani said on Wednesday.

“The process goes on,” he said on the sidelines of a shareholder meeting answering a question on a possible merger.

“Based on press reports, expectations are for something to be finalised by June-July, and I believe that could be correct.”

Milani said Indesit would continue to collaborate with its top investor Fineldo, providing all necessary information, as Fineldo continued to evaluate potential mergers.

Earlier on Wednesday Fineldo said all options were open on Indesit, including that the group could continue on a stand-alone basis. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.