Whirlpool says to buy majority stake in appliance maker Indesit for $1 bln

July 10 (Reuters) - The world’s largest maker of home appliances Whirlpool Corp said on Thursday it signed agreements with Fineldo SpA and the Merloni family to buy a majority interest in Italian household appliances maker Indesit Company SpA for about 758 million euros ($1.03 billion).

The company’s offer of 11 euros ($14.98) for every Indesit share represents a premium of 4.5 percent over Indesit’s Thursday close of 10.53 euros.

The purchase price is based on Indesit’s average net debt position for 2013, Whirlpool said.

The Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company said the agreements, which are expected to close by the end of 2014, would give Whirlpool 66.8 percent of the voting stock of Indesit.