3 months ago
Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
May 20, 2017 / 4:22 AM / 3 months ago

Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 20 (Reuters) - India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.

State-owned gas transmission company Gail Ltd will make way for the two stocks in the benchmark index, the exchange said in a statement on Friday.

On Friday, the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.10 percent at 30,464.92 after earlier rising 0.91 percent to a record high. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

