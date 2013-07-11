Abu Dhabi's ADIA to invest $200 mln in Indian real estate-sources

MUMBAI/DUBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth funds, plans to invest about $200 million in Indian real estate, two sources familiar with the matter said.

ADIA, which manages the surpluses the Gulf emirate earns from oil exports, has appointed Kotak Realty Fund, run by Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, to invest the money on its behalf, one of the sources said.

Both sources declined to be named as the information is not public yet.

ADIA and Kotak Realty Fund declined to comment. (Reporting by Aditi Shah and Dinesh Nair)