5 months ago
March 29, 2017 / 2:53 AM / 5 months ago

Boosting private sector investment in India challenging - econ adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 29 (Reuters) - Boosting private sector investment remains a challenge for the Indian economy, Arvind Subramanian, chief economic adviser to the finance ministry told the annual Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Annual gross domestic product (GDP) INGDPQ=ECI growth for the October-December period came in at 7.0 percent, a tad slower than 7.4 percent in the previous quarter but much faster than the 6.4 percent expansion forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee, writing by Farah Master; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

