May 30, 2012 / 11:37 AM / in 5 years

India's Aegis Logistics raises 250 mln rupees via bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Aegis Logistics has raised 250 million rupees ($4.48 million) through 8-year bonds at 10.20 percent, a source directly involved in the deal said on Wednesday.

The bond, which is rated AA by CARE, will have staggered yearly payments starting from the sixth year, the source said.

The issue, which was solely arranged by HDFC Bank, has a put/call option at the end of the fifth year, the source said.

Aegis, which stores and distributes oil, chemicals and gas, is a key player in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) business.

$1 = 55.8150 Indian rupees Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon

