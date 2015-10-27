FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India aspires to grow faster, eyes Africa - Jaitley
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
October 27, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

India aspires to grow faster, eyes Africa - Jaitley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India wants its economy to grow much faster, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday, as Asia’s third-largest economy eyes new opportunities for trade and economic cooperation with Africa.

“India today aspires to grow much faster. We are not satisfied with present growth rates,” Jaitley told a seminar held before a major India-Africa summit to which all of the continent’s 54 countries have been invited.

India has decided to set up a project development company in Africa, Jaitley said in a speech to the event organised by Exim Bank. India’s annual trade with Africa has grown to $72 billion but lags China’s $200 billion.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Manoj Kumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.